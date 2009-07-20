The App Market Will Be As Big As The Internet In 2020

Experts discussed the economics and future of the apps market at VentureBeat’s MobileBeat conference in San Francisco last week, the BBC reports.



Their big prediction:

With 10 million apps, the mobile applications market will be as big as the Internet in 2020.

The panel suggested that the market will grow to 100,000 apps by the end of this year.

Here is the rest of what they said:

After hitting 100,000 the rate of app development will gradually diminish, said Ilja Laurs, CEO of leading independent app store GetJar.

90% of developers will fail. Because of the hype surrounding the Apple app store, developers rush to make apps for it, but the store has space for only a few.

Even for the few developers whose apps do make it to the top of the lists, app-making success is short-lived. It’s impossible to hold-on to to a top spot in a list-driven market. And that’s the case regardless of the quality or originality of the content, Playfish co-founder Sebastien de Halleux told the BBC.

In the future, apps will be more practical and useful, and their development will not be as frenzied as it is today. There will be fewer developers. As more developers realise that they cannot make a living out of apps, they will leave the app stores.

