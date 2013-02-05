13 iPhone Apps I Use Every Day (And You Should Too!)

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

I come across a lot of apps as Business Insider’s resident app expert.Some apps are great. Others are total duds. But there are only a handful I use every single day.



These apps are all useful and fun. They help me stay informed, on task, reach goals, make sure I look good, and keep me entertained.

You may have seen a few of these before, but that’s because I really stand by them and actually use them each day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.