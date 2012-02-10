Apps Have Created Nearly 500,000 Jobs, But Not For Everyone

Photo: www.flickr.com

The rise of smartphones and tablets in the last few years has created a rapidly-growing market for apps — and a new study by TechNet, a policy network of technology CEOs, says it’s creating tons of jobs. But this new trend has caused issues for older workers, who some say are facing age discrimination, reports Aaron Glantz at The NYT.



Kris Stadelman, director of the NOVA Workforce Board, told the Times that “especially in social media, cloud computing and mobile apps, if you’re over 40 you’re perceived to be over the hill.”

According to the TechNet study, the “app economy” is responsible for an estimated 466,000 jobs over the last five years. Before the iPhone was released in 2007, there were zero jobs related to apps. There are new positions for programmers, user interface designers, managers and support staff are opening up — but mostly for younger workers. The study also found that jobs are widespread across the country.

California has the highest number of app-related jobs, and New York City is the top metro area. But more than two-thirds of all app jobs are in other states.

The study estimated the number of jobs by analysing want ads posted by tech companies on The Conference Board Help-Wanted Online (HWOL). It counted not only mobile apps like those sold in the Apple Store, but included jobs at “pure app firms” like Zynga, as well as companies like Amazon, and firms like Google and Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.