Pimp My Ride -- With Apps

So you wanna be a player, but your wheels ain’t fly, you gotta hit these apps up, to get a pimped out ride.”

OK, so Xzibit from Pimp My Ride had a little more in mind than awesome driving apps. But if you can’t score a fish tank in the back of your car, might as well start somewhere, right?

Download these apps to improve your driving experience.

If you have a tendency to tailgate, use iOnRoad to avoid a fender-bender. App: iOnRoad Price: $US4.99 Why you need it: Not only will iOnRoad warn you if you start coming too close to the car in front of you, it will alert you if you're driving outside the lines on the road. Save a few cents per gallon with GasBuddy, a fuel comparison app. App: GasBuddy Price: Free Why you need it: Because gas station prices are updated live by other drivers (and the app tells you how many hours prior an update was made) you get the most accurate info -- and the biggest bang for your buck. Instead of making a long trek alone, use Zimride to find someone going in the same direction. App: Zimride Price: Free Why you need it: It's an easy way to save gas money on long trips you'd otherwise be taking solo -- and don't worry, you can read reviews on a person before inviting them into your vehicle. Or for a faster, more local ride-sharing option, try Sidecar. App: Sidecar Price: Free Why you need it: If you need to find a driving buddy on-the-go, Sidecar lets you search for others in your area that are either willing to share their car or hop into yours for a few bucks. Find car-poolers in real-time. Banish the temptation to text-and-drive with DriveMode, an app that actually won't let you do it. Less of this, please. App: DriveMode Price: Free Why you need it: The app can sense when you're driving over 25 mph and auto-sends replies to any text that you receive explaining that you're driving. Because nothing is cool about car crashes. (Note: This app is only for AT&T customers) Want to discover some other cool apps? Check out what cool things these 30 app developers have created>>

