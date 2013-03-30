If You Work On Wall Street, Download These Apps

Wall Streeters, we know your lives revolve around time.
Days in the office swing between dramatic periods of having to save time and waste time. So in an attempt to help you survive it all, we’ve picked a bunch of apps for making it and killing it.
We’ve also tried to forego the typical news apps and what-not for apps that suit your every day life.
Like for when you have to wake up refreshed after 4 hours of sleep or when you need to make a presentation… yesterday.
Normal, banker things.
Why you should get it: Get breaking news, market data, and track your portfolio all from your mobile device or tablet. You can personalise it too.
Available on: iPhone, Blackberry, Android, Nokia, Windows phone, iPad, Android tablet, Free
Why you should get it: Stay on top of the S&P 500 straight from the source.
No surprises people, no surprises.
Available on: iPad, Free
Why you should get it: Brought to you by LinkedIn, upload all the cards you get at your business meetings and conferences into this amazing app and then throw all that clutter away.
Available on: iPhone, iPad, Free
Why you should get it: Use Imo.im to get on instant messenger at work and you won't have to worry the man checking your conversations.
Available on: Android, Blackberry, iOS and Nokia.
Why you should get it: We personally swear by this app. It wakes you up during the lightest point of your sleep cycle (within half an hour of the time you set the alarm) so you feel refreshed. It also tracks your sleeping patterns with handy graphs.
Available On: iPhone, $0.99
Why you should get it: This isn't just about your standard knot. Learn various ways to do-up the most important male accessory.
Available on: all iOS products, $0.99
Why you should get it: Sometimes, just sometimes, you have time to entertain. When that is the case, you still want to look like a well-rounded individual, but with booze. Use this to impress your guests and make them think you actually have time to pour yourself a cocktail.
Available on: iPad, Free
Why you should get it: If you're a beer connoisseur or really want a specific type of beer after work, Findmytap helps you locate your favourite beers at nearby pubs and bars.
Available on: Android and iPhone, $2.99
Why you should get it: When you get to the gym the last thing you want to do is waste your time. So, throw these handy workouts on your mobile device and make the best of what you've got.
Available on: all iOS, $1.99
Why you should get it: If you can run a few miles a few times a week, you don't even have to go to the gym. Enter Get Running, the app that takes you from 'couch to 5k' in 9 weeks.
Available on: iPhone and Android, $2.99
Or if you're already an experienced runner, try tracking your runs with Run Keeper.
Available on: iPhone and Android, Free
Why you should get it: Touch your screen, doodle and create... perfect for long days/nights at the office waiting for someone to tell you what to do.
Available on: iPad, Free
Why you should get it: This is perfect if you have to travel a lot for work. Track your flight and find out whether or not you get to have an extra cocktail before you take off.
Available on: iOS, Free
Why you should get it: We just made our app more sleek for you, check it out.
Available on: All iOS products, Free
