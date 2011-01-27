The 10 Most Useful Apps For The 10 Best Jobs In America

CNN Money recently released a list of the best jobs in America in terms of growth and pay.
If you happen to have a job in one of those fields, we found some apps to help make these lines of work easier.
Whether your field of work appears on their list or not, the odds are very likely that there is an app to help make your workday a little more manageable.
Browse of list of 10 recommended apps for the top 10 professions in America. What app has made your working life easier? Let us know in the comments!
iCode is an iPhone app that provides a list and samples of almost every computer language ever used. Use it to identify a piece of code you don't recognise.
Price: $0.99
Medical Encyclopedia fits 50,000 pages of med school knowledge in your pocket for when you need to double check something in a flash.
Price: Free
OmniFocus is your to-do manager on steroids - turn your tasks into an actionable list complete with alarm reminders and push notifications.
Price: $19.99
greenMeter will monitor how environmentally friendly your car is on your commute, then give you tips on how to optimise it.
Price: $5.99
Engineering Professional is the best cheat sheet in the world - it puts over 650 formulas at your fingertips.
Price: $11.99
My Database is a straightforward app that will build a database for any information of your choosing.
Price: $3.99
Use Salesforce Mobile to manage your sales contacts, track goals, and schedule tasks for your salespeople.
Price: Free for iPhone, iPad, and Android
E*Trade is a high-functioning and full-featured app that lets you manage your money anywhere you are.
Price: free
QIAGEN is a simple app for lab workers that includes formulas and video tutorials to get work done quickly.
Price: Free
