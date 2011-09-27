The 15 Best Apps For Getting Drunk

Photo: meagan
Going out is getting expensive. You have to pay cover to get into the bar, buy drinks at the bar, and then hail a cab just to get home safely.And you know what? All that money starts to really add up.
Thanks to the marvels of modern technology, however, these days there are plenty of ways to cut corners on out-of-control bar tabs.
Whether your method of choice is an iPhone/Android app or website, we’ve compiled a handy roundup of apps to help you find free, cheap, good and fun drinks in your city.
My Open Bar lists every open bar most nights in your city. Launched in New York, the site has quickly branched out and now you can find an open bar almost every night--just be prepared to make a lot of new friends at semi-private events.
Follow the site on Twitter, subscribe to email blasts, or download the iPhone app so an open bar is never too far away.
Best for: Party animals who make friends easily.
Cost: Free
DrinkOwl lists literally thousands of drink specials--53,176, to be exact--in 75 cities and counting. The platform also helps you find coupons for nearby bars and restaurants, taking coupon clipping to a whole new level. The app is available on iPhone and Android.
Best for: Bar-hoppers
Cost: Free, iPhone & Android
Happy Houred lets you search for nearby happy hours, but what makes it different from other happy hour apps is that it lets you search by beer, wine, shot, cocktail, and food. You can also add happy hours to its growing list of drink specials and keep a list of your favourite events.
Best for: Picky drinkers--if you only drink vodka, this app will help you find the right bar.
Cost: Free, iPhone
If you decide to stay in, the Liquor Run Mobile app finds the nearest liquor stores, and lists drink recipes along with caloric information on beer, wine, and cocktails. The app also features discounts on liquor, beer, and wine at select locations. The app is available on iPhone and Android phones.
Best for: Those who prefer a quiet drink at home to go going out.
Cost: Free, Android & iPhone
Happy Hours makes a list of-- you got it-- happy hours in your general vicinity. The app lists drink specials, happy hour duration, and reviews, plus it can map the distance to and from your current location. The app is available on iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry.
Best for: Nightlife lovers.
Cost: Free, iPhone, Android, BlackBerry
Thrillist reviews nightlife, shopping and entertainment across the country and partners with local bars and restaurants to send subscribers great deals. Thrillist's mobile app will help you find all the best deals near you.
Best for: Hip, young (rich) men.
Cost: Free, iPhone, iPad, Android
Mixologist is the ultimate developers' app, boasting a seamless interface and plenty of rave reviews. The app provides thousands of recipes and considers what ingredients you have on hand to offer recipes.The app also maps out nearby bars and liquor stores.
Best for: Cocktail aficionados.
Cost: Free, iPhone
The best part of being your own bartender is not having to factor in tip. Bartender for Android offers thousands of simple drink recipes that can be found by ingredient and name, making it all the easier to find that perfect drink.
Best for: Drinkers who love entertaining.
Cost: Free, Android
It's 3 a.m., you're cashed out, and done drinking. Your biggest obstacle right now: knowing how much to tip. Let TipStar, an easy iPhone app, help you decide so your gratuity is right on the money.
Best for: Savvy spenders
Cost: Free, iPhone
Drinking and driving is a bad, bad thing. But with this Android app you can make sure you're OK to drive or figure out if you need to call a cab. The app measures your BAC based on what and how much you've been drinking, your weight, and how long you've been hitting the bottle. Trust us, that $10 spent on a cab will be worth it.
Best for: Cautious drivers unsure of their drinking limit.
Cost: Free, Android
The Wine Enthusiast Guide on iPhone sorts countless wines based on type, region, style and (obviously) price. Get reviews on different bottles to find a reasonably-priced bottle.
Best for: Winos on a budget.
Cost: $4, iPhone
BeerUniverse lists beers by aroma, flavour, and even their appearance, plus it will also make recommendations. When you fall in love with that expensive microbrew, use the app to find a cheaper, bottled choice that's just as tasty.
Best for: Beer connoisseurs.
Cost: $1, iPhone
Has a bartender ever tricked you into buying a $40 shot of whiskey because you didn't know the brand name? With iWhiskey that will so never happen again. The app lists whiskey by name, price, taste, and aroma. Most notably, the app features 600 reviews from world-renowned spirit reviewer F. Paul Pacult.
Best for: Whiskey die-hards.
Cost: $10.99, iPhone
If you live in one of their 18 supported cities, Bar Happy will provide a list of open bars, drink specials, features, and even notes on what the specific bars are showing on TV.
Best for: Happy hour fanboys and girls
Cost: Free, iPhone
Shots can be $10, an awful truth due to the fact that some are made with 18 different kinds of liquor. With the Shots! iPhone app, you can search for recipes to find the tastiest, most-effective shooters out there.
Best for: Clubgoers who like to get crunk for less cash.
Cost: $0.99, iPhone
