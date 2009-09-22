Last Chance! Comment For A Chance To Attend "Apps For Brands" Conference

Hot ticket up for grabs! SAI has two passes to AdAge’s Apps for Brands conference on Wednesday, September 23, in New York. If you’re one of the lucky commenters, it could be yours.



In just a few years, mobile apps have changed our phones, how we use them, and, ultimately the brand landscape. But how best to accelerate marketers’ legitimate involvement in such a direct, personal form of interaction with consumers?

Join Advertising Age and Appolicious for a half-day of panels and discussions with key marketers and developers behind some of the best brand-oriented apps to learn just how they found success.

To go as TBI’s guest and save hundreds of dollars on your ticket ($295 value), follow these steps:

Please enter the contest only if you’ll be in New York for the conference on September 23. Register for a Business Insider account and leave us your email address (we need this to get your ticket to you). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win! Hint — if your commenter name appears in black rather than blue, you have not properly registered/logged in. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want in. One entry per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Monday, September 21, we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick two winners.

Good luck!

