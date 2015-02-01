Wanna Cheat? Use These Apps To Make Sure You Don't Get Caught

Your smartphone could be encouraging you to cheat.

A survey conducted by affairs and dating site Victoria Milan revealed that 45% of people have either cheated — or contemplated cheating — on their partner because the other person pays too much attention to their phone.

And that’s not the only way that our smartphones goad our unfaithful tendencies. The App Store and Google Play are both crawling with skeezy apps designed to help you get away with cheating.

Obviously, we’re not condoning deceitful behaviour — but it is interesting to see how so many apps have popped up to facilitate the process and keep perpetrators from getting caught.

