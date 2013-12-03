Wanna Cheat? Use These Apps To Make Sure You Don't Get Caught

Your smartphone could be encouraging you to cheat.
A survey conducted in November by affairs and dating site Victoria Milan revealed that 45% of people have either cheated — or contemplated cheating — on their partner because the other person pays too much attention to their phone.
And that’s not the only way that our smartphones goad our unfaithful tendencies. The App Store and Google Play are both crawling with skeezy apps designed to help you get away with cheating.
Obviously, we’re not condoning deceitful behaviour — but it is interesting to see how so many apps have popped up to facilitate the process and keep perpetrators from getting caught.
App: Vaulty Stocks looks like an app for checking the stock market, but it can become a cheater's treasure trove of naughty pictures and videos. Use it to store things that don't belong in your phone's built in photo album. The app placates snoopers by providing a fully-functional financial interface to anyone who doesn't have the right PIN.
Availability: Vaulty Stocks is $US4.99 in the Google Play Store
User Review Highlight: One Google user wrote, 'If ur looking for slick and sly way to keep prying eyes out of ur device then this is the app for u....I use it for porn....that's what u want it for anyway.'
App: You can only open (or even see) Call And Text Eraser, called CATE, if you know the secret code. The app lets you communicate with privacy by hiding calls, filtering flirtatious text messages, and allowing you to clear all the app's contents quickly and easily.
Availability: CATE is available for Android and costs $US4.99.
User Review Highlight: One Google user wrote, 'This is the very best app on the android market. This marks the dawn of a new day. A new day where you sneaky women no longer can snoop.'
You can't talk about cheating without mentioning the app for Ashley Madison, the infamous affairs website.
App: Ashley Madison's slogan is 'Life's short. Have an affair.' The app for this salacious site requires a PIN for entry, can provide a private phone line for explicit, untraceable chats, and lets users log out of it remotely.
Availability: This app is technically free to download for iOS or Android but requires you to make in-app purchases to have any functionality.
App: If you're in a relationship where you're constantly being asked to hand over your smartphone, you're going to want to erase any trace of wickedness. TigerText lets you set a time limit for how long your messages exist. Its like Snapchat, but not just for pictures.
Availability: Download TigerText to your Android or iPhone for free.
Let's be real: Since all the initial hullabaloo has died down, Snapchat is a seemingly innocent way to send nudie pics.
App: At this point, almost everyone has Snapchat. Because so many people just use it to exchange silly pics with their friends, it provides a fairly covert way to swap sexy pictures with someone who's not your significant other. But be warned: It's possible to stalk who each user Snaps with the most, so make sure that your girf or boif is always your number one friend, no matter who else you're seeing on the side.
Availability: You can download Snapchat for free for Android or iOS.
Use SlyDial if you want to make it look like you've tried to call your boo back without the hassle of actually talking.
App: Imagine the panic: You're with your secondary honey and your real significant other starts calling. You need to buy yourself some time! Use SlyDial to call him or her back -- while making sure you go directly to voicemail. You're creating the illusion of trying to get in touch while being able to blame the lack of real connection on weird phone issues.
Availability: You can download this app for free for iOS, Windows, Android, or BlackBerry. Pay $US.10 per phone call if you want the ad-free version.
App: It's impossible to screen-grab any message sent through Invisible Text, so you know that none of your more unsavory conversations will come back to bite you later. You can send videos, texts, and pics secretly through the app, set a timer for messages to self-destruct if unread, and revoke any text you regret sending if it hasn't been opened by its receipient yet.
Availability: You can download Invisible Text for free for iOS.
User Review Highlight: User gilbedown wrote, 'I can be a cheater again..I love this app..way too go.'
App: We first caught wind of Black SMS last year. The app converts your text messages into image files that can only be unscrambled with a secret password, so that you'll be able to keep explicit messages on your cell phone without anyone but you knowing what they really say.
Availability: Black SMS is available for $US.99 for iOS.
On the other side of the pillow, FlexiSpy lets you get all the dirt on what your partner is up to if you're 'spicious of their faithfulness.
App: If you've got a bout of paranoia, you can download FlexiSpy on your sweet pea's smartphone to listen to their phone calls, track their location, view their text messages, read their email, or bug their room by turning their device into a microphone. (Yikes.)
Availability: FlexiSpy is available for iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, or Windows, but it definitely doesn't come cheap. You can download the premium version for $US134 per year or the extreme mode for $US314.
