15 Apps Everyone Is Talking About Right Now

A lot of apps and the people that make them have been making the news lately with new updates, product launches and acquisitions.
Take for example, Uber, the on demand car service is in the process of raising money which could value the company at more than $1 billion.
Check out that, and 14 other apps people are talking about in the gallery below.
Instagram just went through a major update. The popular photo-sharing service now lets you record and share 15-second videos.
Paper by FiftyThree raised $15 million about two weeks ago. The app lets you draw out ideas and thoughts on the iPad. FiftyThree wants to become Adobe for mobile devices.
Grand St. just launched a gorgeous Android app. The company sells limited quantities of high-end gadgets.
ParkMe is an Android, iPhone, and Web app that helps drivers find real-time parking spaces and garages. Last month, ParkMe announced that it is now available in 100,000 Audi models.
Vine was in the news a ton recently because of Instagram's new video feature. Many are saying that Vine is dead because of Instagram's new video feature, but the app is promising it has a ton of features to come.
Candy Crush is a highly addictive iPhone game that's Bejeweled. The game has recently been in the news because the company behind it, King, wants to go public with an IPO.
Microsoft finally released a version of its popular productivity software, Office, for the iPhone and iPad. The only way to access the app though is to subscribe to Microsoft's Office 365 service, which will set you back $99 per year.
Chatology is a niche app for people who instant message a ton. It's a search engine that helps you to find old messages. Apple's iMessage search is really buggy so Chatology combines all of your messages in one place making it easy to find exactly what you're looking for.
Feedly is an alternative to Google Reader, which Google killed off this month. It lets you pull in stories from just about any news site or blog.
Tempo is a smart calendar app that helps users prepare for meetings and better plan their days. The app recently announce a $10 million Series A funding round which will help the app develop and improve the app's artificial intelligence.
Evernote recently update its Google Chrome extension to clip entire email threads in their notes collection. The handy extension also labels the note with the subject line of the email.
Uber is a very popular app that lets you request a taxi on demand. The company has been in the news recently because it is in the process of raising a new round of financing. If Uber is successful, the company will be valued at more than $1 billion.
PayPal recently announced plans to build a service that will let people make payments from outer space. Besides that, some of PayPal's founders are starting a rival payments company called Stripe.
NoteSuite is a new iPad app that will change how you take notes. The app lets you annotate PDFs, create to-do lists, take notes, and draw all in one place. It's perhaps the most versatile note-taking app out right now.
