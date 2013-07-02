15 Apps Everyone Is Talking About Right Now

A lot of apps and the people that make them have been making the news lately with new updates, product launches and acquisitions.



Take for example, Uber, the on demand car service is in the process of raising money which could value the company at more than $1 billion.

Check out that, and 14 other apps people are talking about in the gallery below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.