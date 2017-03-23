14 apps every modern gentleman should have on his phone

Your phone is your life — you use it for everything from your calendar to your Rolodex to your primary email outlet.
But it could also be so much more than that, if only you have the proper tools in your utility belt.
We’ve put together a list of all the most useful apps every modern gentleman should have on his phone.
From how to cook to how to survive in the event of a deadly snakebite, these apps will make any man’s life easier.
Distiller, once the perfect app to tell you what whiskey to drink, has expanded to rum, brandy, tequila, and mezcal.
No matter what your taste, Distiller offers personalised recommendations based on your situation and offers expert tasting notes so you can impress your friends.
When you're bored and need to pass the time, don't reach for Candy Crush -- that's not exactly stimulating. Instead, entertain yourself with something a little bit more challenging, like the world's best crossword puzzle, while you wait for the train.
NYTimes Crossword is available for free on iOS, with some in-app purchases.
Not just another news-curating app, Longform works a little differently. In an effort to not waste your time, it 'filters out the internet junk and delivers nothing but smart, in-depth articles.'
The next time you find yourself with a phone and nothing else to do, pull out the app and learn something about the world with a nonfiction long story.
What Distilled does for spirits, Delectable does for wines. Take a picture of a wine and find out tasting notes, ratings by wine experts, and more information, including suggestions for other wines with similar taste profiles you might like.
A modern gentleman is always learning, and that includes acquiring new languages.
A quick and easy way to do that is with Duolingo, which provides easy-to-follow lessons that anyone can complete in a spare minute or two. Fluency in one of Duolingo's 10 languages is only a few taps away.
You don't need a personal trainer -- there's an app for that.
Just enter in your goals and what kind of workout you'd like to do, and a personalised plan will be created just for you. Then watch the videos of trainers doing the exercises, which are easy to repeat.
With Dark Sky, you'll be incredibly prepared by knowing the exact minute it's going to start raining, how heavy it will be, and how long it will last. It works like magic, and it can even send you push notifications when it's going to rain in your area.
Dark Sky is available on iOS for $US3.99.
OK, if we're being completely honest, we don't know how to make every single cocktail ever.
But with Cocktails Made Easy, we don't need to know -- the app has step-by-step instructions to learn virtually every recipe known to man.
Cocktails Made Easy is available for $US0.99 on iOS and for $US1.61 on Android.
It's not every day you need to know how to treat a snakebite, but when it comes time to use that knowledge, you're going to be glad you downloaded SAS Survival Guide.
Based off a book by the same name written by a real British special-forces trainer, it has everything you'll need to know when confronted with life-threatening situations.
SAS Survival Guide is available for $US5.99 on iOS and Android.
The Urban Daddy app is basically like a mobile on-demand concierge service. You tell it what day it is, what you're looking for, who you're with, and what time you want to get there, and it will give you the perfect recommendation every time.
When How to Cook Everything promises that it will teach you how to cook everything, it really means it. It's required for a man who is clueless in the kitchen but desires to not be.
How to Cook Everything is available for $US9.99 on iOS.
