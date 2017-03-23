14 apps every modern gentleman should have on his phone

Shutterstock Make sure your phone is doing everything it can.

Your phone is your life — you use it for everything from your calendar to your Rolodex to your primary email outlet.

But it could also be so much more than that, if only you have the proper tools in your utility belt.

We’ve put together a list of all the most useful apps every modern gentleman should have on his phone.

From how to cook to how to survive in the event of a deadly snakebite, these apps will make any man’s life easier.

Distiller iTunes Distiller, once the perfect app to tell you what whiskey to drink, has expanded to rum, brandy, tequila, and mezcal. No matter what your taste, Distiller offers personalised recommendations based on your situation and offers expert tasting notes so you can impress your friends. Distiller is available on iOS and Android for free. Hotel Tonight iTunes You never know when you're going to need a place to stay -- like, right now. With Hotel Tonight on your phone, it's as easy as opening the app and choosing one of the heavily discounted unsold rooms at your disposal. Hotel Tonight is available on iOS

and Android

for free. NYTimes Crossword iTunes When you're bored and need to pass the time, don't reach for Candy Crush -- that's not exactly stimulating. Instead, entertain yourself with something a little bit more challenging, like the world's best crossword puzzle, while you wait for the train. NYTimes Crossword is available for free on iOS, with some in-app purchases. Weber's Grill iTunes With Weber's Grill, you don't need to actually be a grill master, but everyone will think you're one. It tells you how to cook things, how long to cook things, and is chock-full of grilling tips you never knew. Weber's Grill is available for free on iOS and Android. Longform iTunes/Longform Not just another news-curating app, Longform works a little differently. In an effort to not waste your time, it 'filters out the internet junk and delivers nothing but smart, in-depth articles.' The next time you find yourself with a phone and nothing else to do, pull out the app and learn something about the world with a nonfiction long story. Longform is available for free on iOS and Android. Delectable Wines iTunes What Distilled does for spirits, Delectable does for wines. Take a picture of a wine and find out tasting notes, ratings by wine experts, and more information, including suggestions for other wines with similar taste profiles you might like. Delectable is available for free on iOS and Android. Duolingo iTunes A modern gentleman is always learning, and that includes acquiring new languages. A quick and easy way to do that is with Duolingo, which provides easy-to-follow lessons that anyone can complete in a spare minute or two. Fluency in one of Duolingo's 10 languages is only a few taps away. Duolingo is available for free on iOS and Android. Sworkit iTunes You don't need a personal trainer -- there's an app for that. Just enter in your goals and what kind of workout you'd like to do, and a personalised plan will be created just for you. Then watch the videos of trainers doing the exercises, which are easy to repeat. Sworkit is available for free on iOS and Android. Dark Sky iTunes With Dark Sky, you'll be incredibly prepared by knowing the exact minute it's going to start raining, how heavy it will be, and how long it will last. It works like magic, and it can even send you push notifications when it's going to rain in your area. Dark Sky is available on iOS for $US3.99. Flightaware iTunes If you're a frequent flier, Flightaware is a lifesaver. It tells you everything about where your flight is, if it's delayed and why, gate numbers, where it's coming from, and more. After all, when you're flying, knowledge is power. Flightaware is available for free on iOS and Android. Cocktails Made Easy iTunes OK, if we're being completely honest, we don't know how to make every single cocktail ever. But with Cocktails Made Easy, we don't need to know -- the app has step-by-step instructions to learn virtually every recipe known to man. Cocktails Made Easy is available for $US0.99 on iOS and for $US1.61 on Android. SAS Survival Guide iTunes It's not every day you need to know how to treat a snakebite, but when it comes time to use that knowledge, you're going to be glad you downloaded SAS Survival Guide. Based off a book by the same name written by a real British special-forces trainer, it has everything you'll need to know when confronted with life-threatening situations. SAS Survival Guide is available for $US5.99 on iOS and Android. Urban Daddy iTunes The Urban Daddy app is basically like a mobile on-demand concierge service. You tell it what day it is, what you're looking for, who you're with, and what time you want to get there, and it will give you the perfect recommendation every time. Urban Daddy is available for free on iOS and Android. How to Cook Everything iTunes When How to Cook Everything promises that it will teach you how to cook everything, it really means it. It's required for a man who is clueless in the kitchen but desires to not be. How to Cook Everything is available for $US9.99 on iOS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.