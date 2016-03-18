14 apps every every modern gentleman should have on his phone

Your phone is your life — you use it for everything from your calendar to your Rolodex to your primary email outlet.
But it could also be so much more than that, if only you have the proper tools in your utility belt.
We’ve put together a list of all the most useful apps every modern gentleman should have on his phone.
From how to cook to how to survive in the event of a deadly snake bite, these apps will make any man’s life easier.
Distiller, once the perfect app to tell you what whiskey to drink, has now expanded to rum, brandy, tequila, and Mezcal.
No matter what your taste, Distilled offers personalised recommendations based on your situation and offers expert tasting notes so you can impress your friends.
When you're bored and need to pass the time, don't reach for Candy Crush -- that's not exactly stimulating. Instead, entertain yourself with something a little bit more challenging like the world's best crossword puzzle while you wait for the train.
NYTimes Crossword is available for free on iOS with free and in-app purchases.
A modern gent must be kept in the know, and there's no better app for learning what's important right now than NYTimes Now. It features the best content from not only the Times, but other publications as well.
NYT Now is available for free on iOS.
What Distilled does for spirits, Delectable does for wines. Take a picture of a wine and find out tasting notes, ratings by wine experts, and more information -- including ones you might like with similar taste profiles if you like this one.
A modern gentleman is always learning, and that includes new languages.
A quick and easy way to do that is with Duolingo, which provides easy to follow lessons that anyone can complete in a spare minute or two. Fluency in one of Duolingo's 10 languages is only a few taps away.
You don't need a personal trainer -- there's an app for that. Just enter in your goals and what kind of workout you'd like to do, and a personalised plan will be created just for you. Then watch the videos of trainers doing the exercises, which are then easy to repeat.
You'll be incredibly prepared by knowing the exact minute it's going to start raining, how heavy, and for how long with Dark Sky. It works like magic, and can even send you push notifications when it's going to rain in your area.
Dark Sky is available on iOS for $3.99.
OK, if we're being completely honest we don't know how to make every single cocktail ever. But with Cocktails Made Easy, we don't need to know -- the app has virtually every recipe known to man, with step by step instructions.
Cocktails Made Easy is available for $.99 on iOS and for $1.61 on Android.
It's not every day you need to know how to treat a snake bite, but when it comes time for that knowledge to come in handy, you're going to be glad you downloaded SAS Survival Guide. Based off a book by the same name written by a real British special forces trainer, it has everything you need to know when confronted with life-threatening situations.
SAS Survival Guide is available for $5.99 on iOS and Android.
When How to Cook Everything promises that it will teach you how to cook everything, it really means it. Required for a man who is clueless in the kitchen but desires to not be.
How to Cook Everything is available for $10 on iOS.
