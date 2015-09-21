Here are all the apps affected by the 'XcodeGhost' attack on Apple's App Store

Hundreds of incredibly popular iOS apps have been affected by the first major attack on Apple’s App Store.

Apple started cleaning up the App Store yesterday after several cyber security firms found that a malicious program called XcodeGhost had been embedded in hundreds of legitimate apps.

Reuters reports that some Chinese developers accidentally used a counterfeit version of Apple’s Xcode app-building software which contained malware that was able to infect iOS apps.

According to Californian security firm Palo Alto Networks, the tainted version of Xcode had been downloaded from a Chinese server because doing so was faster than using Apple’s US servers.

Palo Alto Networks has published a list of some of the infected apps in Mandarin, which we have listed below.

Rovio Angry Birds 2 has already hit 30 million downloads in China.

WeChat

Didi Chuxing (developed by Uber’s biggest rival in China Didi Kuaidi)

Angry Birds 2

NetEase

Micro Channel

Apple WeChat now has over 500 million monthly active users.

IFlyTek input

Railway 12306 (the only official app used for buying train tickets in China.)

The Kitchen

Card Safe

CITIC Bank move card space

China Unicom Mobile Office

High German map

Jane book

Eyes Wide

Lifesmart

Mara Mara

Medicine to force

Himalayan

Pocket billing

Flush

Quick asked the doctor

Lazy weekend

Microblogging camera

Watercress reading

CamScanner

CamCard (a very popular business card reader.)

SegmentFault

Stocks open class

Hot stock market

Three new board

The driver drops

OPlayer

Telephone attribution assistant

Marital bed

Poor tour

I called MT

I called MT 2

Freedom Battle

