Here are all the apps affected by the 'XcodeGhost' attack on Apple's App Store

Hundreds of incredibly popular iOS apps have been affected by the first major attack on Apple’s App Store.
Apple started cleaning up the App Store yesterday after several cyber security firms found that a malicious program called XcodeGhost had been embedded in hundreds of legitimate apps.
Reuters reports that some Chinese developers accidentally used a counterfeit version of Apple’s Xcode app-building software which contained malware that was able to infect iOS apps.
According to Californian security firm Palo Alto Networks, the tainted version of Xcode had been downloaded from a Chinese server because doing so was faster than using Apple’s US servers.
Palo Alto Networks has published a list of some of the infected apps in Mandarin, which we have listed below.
- Didi Chuxing (developed by Uber’s biggest rival in China Didi Kuaidi)
- Angry Birds 2
- NetEase
- Micro Channel
- IFlyTek input
- Railway 12306 (the only official app used for buying train tickets in China.)
- The Kitchen
- Card Safe
- CITIC Bank move card space
- China Unicom Mobile Office
- High German map
- Jane book
- Eyes Wide
- Lifesmart
- Mara Mara
- Medicine to force
- Himalayan
- Pocket billing
- Flush
- Quick asked the doctor
- Lazy weekend
- Microblogging camera
- Watercress reading
- CamScanner
- CamCard (a very popular business card reader.)
- SegmentFault
- Stocks open class
- Hot stock market
- Three new board
- The driver drops
- OPlayer
- Telephone attribution assistant
- Marital bed
- Poor tour
- I called MT
- I called MT 2
- Freedom Battle
