As we move past the summer approaching the fourth quarter of 2011, app usage continues to surge as new apps are produced every day. The top 10 list of apps are changing all the time and there is still a lot of room for new developers to build an amazing and find their app on the top of the charts. During this mobile boom, a reporty by Flurry shows that social media is also booming with the growth of mobile devices as over over 32% of mobile usage is on the Social Media apps and over 47% of time on Mobile is going to mobile games. Games are becoming more social and whether it’s “Angry Birds” or “Words with Friends”, mobile has made playing games against friends anywhere the world very easy to do. With in app purchases and in game advertising, games that were once paid apps are now becoming free mobile games for your phone. While Apple still has the stronghold on the market with the iPhone, Androd doesn’t seem to go away as many consumers are still turning to their Android phones and tablets.



Any way we look at it, mobile is becoming the new computer for our generation. In a recent study by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, it showed that smartphones and tablets are outselling desktop computers. Similar to what we saw with the drop of the CD’s to MP3’s and digital music players, we are now seeing mobile phones, smartphones, tablets, turn in the mini computers eclipsing into the market for desktop computers. This overtake is also leading to more time being spent on Mobile Apps than the web itself.

As opposed to stating that the web is dead, it’s more so that apps are becoming the new web, allowing users to browse and use a companies app as opposed to going to their website. Many company apps have similar or cut back functionality than their websites, adjusting for a more simple user experience to help users find what they need on the go and much quicker.

