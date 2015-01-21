Here Are The Best IPhone Covers For Professionals

Insider Picks

iPhone covers are tricky.

Once you get past solid black, you quickly start to look either tacky or unprofessional — or some awful combination of the two.

But that doesn’t mean you should forgo having a cover on your phone.

We’ve rounded up some great options for iPhone covers that are work appropriate.

Grey — conservative work environment

Iphone coverInsider Picks

Here’s your non-cover cover, so to speak. If you don’t want anything flashy, a grey phone cover simplicity makes it look like there’s nothing on your phone at all. Best of all, it’s plain enough for a hyper conservative office.

Left: £25 ($US37.95)

Middle: $US9.99

Right: $US19.99 $US7.98

Wood — creative work environment

Iphone coverInsider Picks

If you’re working in a more creative environment, we recommend going for a wood-print iPhone cover — mixing technology and wood is an unexpected touch. You can either go for a solid wood option (center) or one that has a slick geometric pattern mixed with the wood.

Left: £35 ($US53)

Middle: $US22.95 $US15.99

Right: $US29.89 $US4.89

Dark coloured — corporate work environment

Iphone coverInsider Picks

Here’s a sophisticated option that will feel really great in the hand. Because these covers are on the darker end, they will work in a corporate work environment. If the black and navy options are too serious for your taste, the royal blue’s a great choice, too.

Left: $US110

Middle: $US110

Right: $US38

Red — creative work environment

Iphone coverInsider Picks

Throw out that tacky magenta sparkly phone case and substitute it with a red one. A bright red will capture the same loud affect in a sophisticated fashion. And please, stick to a solid colour here — you don’t want to go overboard, after all.

Left: $US60

Middle: $US19.99 $US6.99

Right: $US2.24

Emerald — creative work environment

Screen Shot 2015 01 15 at 2.52.06 PMInsider Picks

And if you’re looking for something stylish, we recommend an elegant emerald coloured phone cover. It will pop against whatever you’re wearing, and will turn your phone into an instant accessory.

Left: $US175

Middle: $US29.99

Right: $US39.99 $US5.09

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

