Did This UK Apprentice Contestant Lie About Being A Trader At Deutsche Bank?

Liz Locke, a contestant on The Apprentice UK – and a front runner to win the competition – might have lied about her former career working for an investment bank, says the Sunday Mirror.An unnamed source told the paper that although Locke said she is an “experienced trader” and seasoned i-banker, having worked for Deutsche Bank Wealth Management and UBS, she was actually just a typist and data-inputter.



From the Sunday Mirror:

[A] source from Deutsche Bank said: “Although she’s a qualified investment banker, she certainly didn’t do that job here. She was a trainee in relationship management.”

Confusing.

Of course if she did lie, it doesn’t change her ability to win or lose The Appentice, but it does say something interesting about her desire to get on reality TV.

And how she got on TV is especially intriguing. Front-office Wall Street bankers and traders – not their typists – are hot, controversial topics in today’s media. Perfect for a show’s ratings.

But maybe she really is some sort of i-banker.

Locke and the BBC say that her BBC1 biography is accurate. It describes the Birmingham banker as a “young, but experienced trader in investment banking, who has recently ventured into property development and project management’.

And the Financial Services Authority (FSA), probably the only unbiased party, confirmed that the 24-year-old beauty did work for both Deutsche Bank and UBS.

But weirdly, the BBC’s PR firm, Taylor Herring, contradicts BBC’s biography. They say that Locke was never an i-banker, she just worked for investment banks.

And Locke’s LinkedIn profile says she is a “Relationship Manager” at Deutsche Bank – that’s about it.

On her Apprentice bio, she’s a little most interesting, but no more revealing about previous jobs .

“I’d liken myself to a Lamborghini – fast, exciting, stylish and successful,” Locke proclaims.

Despite the denials, obsessive sceptics are on the hunt for confirmation of either version of Locke’s story.

