A finalist on 'The Apprentice' has smashed a £120,000 crowdfunding target for her dating app

Dateplay Vana Koutsomitis was a runner up on ‘The Apprentice.’

Vana Koutsomitis, a runner-up on TV show “The Apprentice,” has already smashed her £120,000 crowdfunding target on Seedrs for dating app DatePlay.

The one-month campaign went live on Tuesday and had received £150,020 in pledges from 110 investors by Friday.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we reached our goal in less than three days,” said Koutsomitis in a statement. “I hope that this will also inspire other women to follow their dreams to raise funds for their tech startups.”

The company said it will stop accepting pledges once it reaches￡300,000. “We want everyone to come on board to prove Lord Sugar wrong,” said Koutsomitis, whose app idea was rejected by The Apprentice boss.

The DatePlay app is currently under development and the money raised from the Seedrs campaign will be used predominantly for marketing purposes.

Koutsomitis claims her dating app, which she’s cofounded with Oxford University friend Joris Magenti, is unlike Tinder, Happn, Match.com, and any other dating platform that’s currently on the market.

DatePlay will use interactive games to try and understand your personality before recommending possible matches for singletons to swipe left or right on.

“The difference between DatePlay and the others is that we add an element of fun to the dating experience by integrating games into the interface,” she told Business Insider at the Ham Yard Hotel in London earlier this month. “Tinder can engage you for short periods of time but once you have enough matches and once you’ve swiped left and right enough times, you start to get a little bit crazy. You’re just like, over it.”

