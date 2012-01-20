AppNexus Just Hired A CFO To Get It Ready For An IPO

AppNexus cofounder and CEO Brian O’Kelley

Advertising tech startup AppNexus just hired Bruce Cooperman, former chief financial officer of the International Securities Exchange, to be its CFO.AppNexus doubled their number of employees in 2011 and opening offices in Seattle, London and Tel Aviv.



The company also hinted to us in November that, at a ~$200 million valuation, they could either be open to acquisition or go public.

Cooperman has extensive experience managing IPOs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.