App.net, the curious effort by Picplz founder Dalton Caldwell to create a new social media platform, has reached its $500,000 goal via a Kickstarter-like campaign, with about a day and a half to spare before its deadline.



“We did it,” Caldwell tweeted a few hours ago.

