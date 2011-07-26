LinkedIn Lets You Apply For Jobs With One Click Using Your Profile's Information

LinkedIn just announced that it launched a new feature that allows users to apply to jobs using their profile information.



The new feature is called “Apply With LinkedIn,” and several companies have already implemented the buttons on their job boards.

rumours about Apply With LinkedIn originally leaked several weeks ago.

When you click the “Apply” button, you’re given the option to tweak your LinkedIn profile and submit it to the job you’re applying for.

Employers looking to hire using LinkedIn can click here to get the necessary plugin and developer’s tools.

Netflix is one of the first companies to implement the new buttons. Here’s a screenshot:

