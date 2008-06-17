Applied Materials (AMAT) Solar Lawsuit? No Worries

Worried your solar play on Applied Materials (AMAT) was going to come crashing down from that Oerlikon lawsuit? No worries, says AmTech.



Solar process equipment maker Oerlikon Solar (a competitor of AMAT) has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Sunfilm AG, a Germany-based solar panel maker and AMAT customer. The lawsuit claims that SunFilm is infringing upon Oerlikon’s micromorph tandem cell technology. SunFilm buys its process equiment from Applied Materials, which has led to some concern about AMAT’s exposure here. The violation is on Sunfilm’s solar module making process, however, not the equipment.

AmTech belives Oerlikon does not have any intention of suing AMAT. So, why the lawsuit? AmTech does not have any insight into Oerlikon’s motives, but sees the lawsuit as “neutral to AMAT.”

AmTech maintains a NEUTRAL on Applied Materials (AMAT).

