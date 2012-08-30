WOAH: Applications To Columbia Business School Plummeted This Year

Photo: Business Insider

We’re not sure what this says about Columbia Business School, Business School in general, or how many people want to go into finance, but applications to Columbia Business School plummeted in 2012.From Wall Street Oasis:



Applications to the school dropped from 6669 to 5409 – about 19% .

Selectivity, assuming they accepted 1060 students (as they did last year) to give them the target size of 750 students, jumps a massive 4 percentage points in one year to 20%!

GMAT avg, 80% range and Gpa all remained the same however.

Check out CBS’s full 2014 class profile here>

