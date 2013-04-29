Here's My Application For A One-Way Trip To Mars

<strong>WATCH: My video application to go to Mars</strong>

I just applied for a one-way trip to Mars.



The spaceship is scheduled to leave Earth in the fall of 2022. It will land on the Red Planet about seven months later in 2023.

There is no return flight. So presumably, I — or any of the four astronauts picked for the first mission — will die there.

The gutsy expedition is operated by a Dutch company called Mars One. Business Insider’s Adam Taylor spoke with the company’s founder Bas Lansdorp last May when the plans first hit the Internet, quickly gaining international media attention.

On Monday, Lansdorp announced the opening of Mars One’s astronaut selection program at a New York City press conference. Within 24 hours of the announcement, the company received more than 10,000 emails from space enthusiasts.

I bought into the hype, too.

Anyone over 18 can apply, and the application is relatively easy to fill out.

Do I think I will go to Mars? No. But I want the chance to find if I have what it takes.

[slideshow]





Before filling out your application, you must register with Mars One. Just enter your email address and come up with a password.

















You will receive an email with a link. The link takes you to a page that prompts you to pay before going any further. The application fee is $38, which will go toward funding the mission.

















Then it's time to fill out the application!

















First, fill out general profile information, like your name, age, and interests.

















The next part is slightly more labour intensive. It required making a short (30-70 second) video. In the video, you must explain why you want to go to Mars and why you make the perfect candidate.

















Then, you upload an image of yourself.

















The next part asks for a lot personal information. For now, I revealed the bare minimum in order to move onto the next step. I might spill more details if I move onto the next round.

















The private questionnaire asks a series of college-application-like questions. Since it's a one-way trip, they want to know how you'll deal with leaving your family and friends behind. Obviously you should be someone who adapts well.

















And finally, you're required to write a motivation letter.

















Then, submit! There was no indication of when I will hear back. In the meantime, you can check out the competition over on the Mars One homepage, which features the application videos of future Mars travellers.

















Here's a preview of my competition. Everyone gets a rating and you can sort based on popularity. Hopefully my application will be up there soon.

















Here's how researchers are preparing for the trip to Mars.

Scientists Set Up Fake Space Base In The Desert >











[/slideshow]

