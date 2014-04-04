Goldman Sachs Has A Higher Job Acceptance Rate Than Wal-Mart

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson A Wal-Mart retail store is seen in Rogers, Arkansas, Nov. 8, 2009.

In its annual shareholder letter, Goldman Sachs said that 43,000 candidates applied for 1,900 positions in the investment bank’s extremely competitive analyst program.

That translates to 23 applicants for every opening.

That may seem like a lot, and it could be a sign that demand for top finance jobs remains as strong as it ever was.

But by that count, it is in fact harder to get a job at Wal-Mart than it is at Goldman Sachs.

As NBC’s Washington affiliate recently reported, there were 38 applicants for every one job opening at a new area store.

Of course, we’re comparing two completely different kinds of fruit.

We’ll leave it to the reader to decide whether this says more about Goldman or Wal-Mart.

