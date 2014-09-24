Some Employers In China Are Reportedly Using Astrology To Screen Job Applicants

If your birthday falls between August 23 and September 22, you might have a hard time finding a job in China.

Job applicants face horoscope-based discrimination in China, according to The New Republic.

Some Chinese employers don’t hire applicants simply because their astrological sign is considered to be unlucky — as if getting a job wasn’t hard enough.

Virgos are considered to be the most unlucky horoscope because “they’re picky, they’re spoiled, they’re fussy to the point of being obsessive-compulsive.” In fact, The New Republic points to an online survey conducted by Sina, which found that Virgos have the most difficulty finding work. The next least popular signs were Pisces and Scorpio.

But not all companies “rule out Virgos explicity.” Some just specify which horoscopes they are looking for.

“One Hong Kong travel agency wrote in a job posting that it was looking to hire a Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius. A real estate company in Ningbo reportedly rejected an applicant because he was a Scorpio”, according to The New Republic.

The Chinese government neither supports nor opposes the practice. And the New Republic found a 2013 Beijing Evening News report with the headline: “No Relationship Between Astrological Signs and Personality: Scientists.”

And sometimes applicants discriminate as well. One young woman in Chongqing “reportedly turned down a position because she was a Leo and her would-be boss was a Pisces”, according to The New Republic.

