Appleseed Launches Blog, Solves NYC's Office Space Crunch

Financial District-based consultancy Appleseed has started a new blog, where they’ll post every couple weeks on topics like economic development, urban planning and policy, and New York’s economy.



An inaugural post takes a look at the city’s office space crunch, including plunging vacancies and soaring rents. After some smart discussion, they come up with reasonable conclusions: the city should speed up public construction projects that will lead to more office space, revisit commercial development in Lower Manhattan, use tax benefits and other incentives to stimulate private development projects, and focus on preserving and developing lower-cost space–which may not suit a Goldman Sachs trading pit but could host some of Silicon Alley’s next great startups. Looking forward to more posts.

