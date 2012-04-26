Apple's WWDC Conference Sold Out Before West Coast Developers Even Woke Up

Developers on the West Coast woke up to some lousy news this morning.



Apple finally announced the dates of its Worldwide Developer’s Conference at 8:30 a.m. E.T. only to announce two hours later that tickets had sold out. That’s the quickest the event has ever sold out, according to Apple Insider.

What’s even more impressive is that each ticket costs $1,600 for a full week of developer sessions.

Still, at least east coast developers had a couple hours to land tickets. Those on the West coast never really had a chance unless they just happened to be up at 5:30 a.m.

Now, some developers seem pretty bummed about it.

Ben Jackson, a developer who has worked on apps for Longform and Artsy, tweeted: “So much for the supposed advantages of the Bay Area startup scene. It’s 8:43 PST and WWDC is sold out.”

