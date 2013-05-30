Apple's Spectacularly Well-Timed Bond Sale [Chart]

Apple shook the financial markets when it announced it would tap the bond markets to finance a $50 billion expansion to its share buyback plan.



Recently, interest rates have been increasing notably, which means corporate borrowing costs are on the rise.

Chris Kimble of Kimble Charting Solutions posted this chart on Advisor Perspectives of the 10-year yield marking Apple’s bond sale.

“Was the timing almost perfect by Apple, coming to the market 30 days ago, right before the 10-year yield rallies 30%?” asks Kimble. “So far it looks like Apple had great timing in selling these bonds.”

