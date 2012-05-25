Apple's VP Of Europe Has Resigned From The Company

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Apple’s vice president of Europe Pascal Cagni resigned from the company Wednesday, according to a report in Le Figaro via TheNextWeb.Cagni joined Apple in 2000 after having served as the VP of consumer products at Packard Bell Europe, where he’d worked since 1995.



Apple and Cagni have yet to confirm the news that he has left the company. We reached out Apple for confirmation and will update this post when we hear back.

