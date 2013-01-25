Apple's Value Dropped ~$45 Billion Last Night – The Size Of Three Nokias

Photo: AP
Apple stock dropped 10% in over night trading thanks to slowing growth reported in its Q4 earnings.The 10% drop shaved about $45 billion from Apple’s market cap.
To put that number in perspective, consider that $45 billion is…
- About three times the size of Nokia’s market cap.
- More than 4X the size of Research in Motion’s market cap.
- $12 billion bigger than Hewlett Packard’s market cap.
Thanks to Tom Gara for putting these kinds of comparisons in our head.
