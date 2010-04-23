Apple's Unusual Retail Strategy With iPads: Banning Would-Be Customers

Apple has adopted a rather unusual retail strategy with its iPads. As opposed to most retailers, which encourage customers to buy as many products as possible, Apple is only allowing customers to buy two iPads.



That’s what one Apple store employee told a medical student who was trying to purchase iPads to mail to his friends that lived outside of the country.

After purchasing multiple iPads, Apple’s retail staff told him he couldn’t buy anymore, ever. One Apple store employee said, “Only 2 per customer,” while another opted to be more vague saying, “All I can say is that you have reached your lifetime limit.”

What the employee meant was, “We don’t want your running out of the store with armloads of iPads you’re going to sell at $1,000 a pop in Europe.”

Here’s the best part of the interaction. (Via Gawker):

Guy #1 — “I’m sorry sir, but you have reached your lifetime limit of iPad purchases and will not be allowed to buy any more.”

Me (anticipating that statement) — “Is the iPad limit per person? Per credit card? Per household?”

Guy #1 — “All I can say is that you have reached your lifetime limit.”

Me — “What does that mean? Can I use a different credit card to buy it? I’m buying this for a friend.”

Guy #1 — “You are not allowed to buy this iPad.”

Me — “Uhh… is it ok if I have a family member or friend come to buy it for me? My reservation doesn’t expire until 6:00 PM.”

Guy #1 — “All I can say is that you have reached your lifetime limit.”

Me (suddenly realising what he’s saying) — “Wait, what? Lifetime? What does that mean?”

Guy #1 — “All I can say is that you have reached your lifetime limit of iPads and will not be allowed to buy any more.”

Me — “I’m banned from buying iPads? I know there’s a shortage right now, but I can’t buy any more once there’s plenty of stock?”

Guy #1 — “All I can say is that you have reached your lifetime limit.”

I pause and look at him with incredulity undoubtedly written all over my face. Everybody tells me I have the worst poker face. Hey arsehole, nice job with the passive aggressiveness, but who do you think you’re talking to? I’m from Los Angeles; nobody does passive-aggressive like we do!

Me — “Ok buddy, I’m not going to make a scene so I’m leaving. How many iPads is the limit by the way?”

Guy #1 — “That information is not available.”

