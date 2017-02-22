Apple's UK AirPod ads represent a big shift in its advertising strategy

Apple / YouTube One of Apple’s UK-targeted AirPods ads featuring Craig David.

Apple on Tuesday released three UK-targeted versions of its ad campaign “Notes” for its wireless “AirPods” headphones, Apple Insider reports.

The three commercials (which you can watch in full below) feature music from UK artists Craig David, Big Narstie, The 1975, and Lianne La Havas.

The campaign is a clear example of the shift in the Cupertino company’s advertising strategy to focus more on digital and local campaigns, a change which is reportedly part of an effort to streamline its global marketing output.

And it follows Apple’s debut AirPods commercials, a series of four spots featuring American artists Marian Hill and Lil Buck, back in January.

All the UK-targeted slots feature digitally produced versions of the AirPods’ teardrop design as a symbol of musical notes in a given song.

The notes move in the rhythm to each song — a guitar in “Heart Out” by The 1975, a drum in “When the Bassline Drops” by Craig David and Big Narstie, and a guitar in “Green & Gold” by Lianne La Havas.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.