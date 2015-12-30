The 25 best iPhone apps of 2015, according to Apple

At the end of every year, Apple releases a list of the best iPhone apps.

Apple is known for being extremely selective, and this year’s list contains a mixture of everything — from helpful productivity apps to innovative apps that your mobile photography to the next level.

We’ve collected all of Apple’s top picks in one tidy place for you to learn more about each one and download your favourites.

Additional reporting by Steven Tweedie, Jillian D’Onfro, Alex Heath, and Tim Stenovec.

No. 25: Blue Apron Blue Apron A sample meal from Blue Apron. Here's the basic idea behind Blue Apron: People who are strapped for time but want to make their own home-cooked food can sign up to receive three meals a week that will come in either two, four, or six-person portions. But besides the paid service, Blue Apron offers a free app that gives simple recipes -- complete with things like how-to videos and cooking tips. If you are a Blue Apron subscriber the app helps you customise your menu and manage your deliveries. Price: Free (iOS) No. 24: Zova Reuters Zova is a fitness app that lets you access over 400 workouts designed by expert trainers. Whether you are into some heavy cardio or a light session of yoga, this app will give your training schedule a boost. Zova offers monthly training plans and collections to challenge yourself and reach your goals. Price: Free No. 23: Reuters TV: Video News Reuters Reuters Video allows you to watch live news feeds or customized show recaps to help you stay on top of breaking headlines. The on-demand news app is designed to fit around your schedule and skip over stories that don't matter to you. It's fueled by 2,500 journalists in 200 locations. Price: Free No. 22: Pry PRY / Vimeo Pry is an interactive reading experience that was a finalist for the 2015 Independent Games Festival for Excellence in Narrative. It's part book, part movie part video game. The work of fiction is based around the main character, James -- a demolition expert that returns from the Gulf War -- and allows you to dig through his memories and thoughts. Its a digital page-turner that is bound to keep you on your toes. Price: $2.99 (iOS) No. 21: Giphy Cam GIPHY Giphy Cam is a new app that's like 'Photo Booth,' on Mac computers, for creating GIFs. You choose filters and backgrounds -- like flying tacos or psychedelic swirls -- and then hit the record button to make your own GIF. You can then save it to your phone or post it to social media so your friends can admire your GIF game. Price: Free (iOS) No. 20: Paper iTunes Paper for iPhone is an app that expands the notion of what 'taking notes' means on your phone. You can use it to make everything from lists to presentations that include charts and graphs. It basically helps translate the experience you have writing on 'paper' to your phone -- bringing back all the tasks that more traditional note-taking apps lack. Price: Free (iOS) No. 19: Wildcard Wildcard / YouTube Wildcard brings you all the news you care about in 'bite-sized cards.' Designed for those who need their news on the go, the app is editorially curated and brings you everything you care about from across the internet in a visually appealing format. Never miss what's happening with your favourite topics. Price: Free (iOS) No. 18: RefME iTunes When you're in school, one of the worst parts of writing a paper is creating citations. RefME makes it easy, allowing you scan barcodes from books and journals to automatically generate citations and bibliographies using 7,000 popular styles including Harvard and APA. If you don't have the book handy, you can also manually search using the title or ISBN. Price: Free (iOS) No. 17: Spark Email Readdle Spark filters the important messages and groups the ones that aren't so important. It also allows you to snooze emails for later and swipe to archive and delete messages. One useful feature Spark contains is the ability to send you a notification when you receive important emails. Price: Free (iOS) No. 16: Fit Men Cook -- Healthy Recipes Fit Men Cook / YouTube Every health-nut and fitness buff should download Fit Men Cook. The app aims to help you find quick, affordable recipes that taste good, while helping you schedule your meal preparations. It also has video instructions to guide you through how to make anything that seems to difficult, as well as a variety of other built-in and community support options to meet your diet goals. Price: $2.99 (iOS) No. 15: Vee for Video Vee for Video Vee for Video is the ultimate app for editing your videos. It allows you to shoot, edit, and share your videos with friends. It offers a variety of effects including HD quality, 18 filters, slomo, transitions, and much more. Price: $3.99 (iOS) No. 14: Timeline -- News in Context Timeline If you've ever been latecomer to a news story, you know how frustrating it can be to catch up. Timeline is a news app that wants to solve this problem, and it does so by including a historical timeline with each article that delves into the context behind the developing story. Price: Free (iOS) No. 13: Jet Business Insider Jet is your one-stop shopping platform for big savings. It is designed to 'turn built-in costs into opportunities to save you money.' Jet calls itself the 'ultimate shopping hack,' and with easy re-orders and free shipping and returns, it certainly appears to deserves its place as one of the best app of 2015. Price: Free (iOS, Android) No. 12: Tandem Tandem / iTunes Store A big problem with learning a new language is getting the practice in. Tandem solves this problem by letting you live chat with native speakers from around the world. You can talk with others who share your passion, all while learning the proper grammar and vocabulary for the language of your choice. Price: Free (iOS) No. 11: Pacemaker Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dom Perignon Become the hottest DJ around with Pacemaker. Winner of the App Store Editor's Choice for two years running, this app allows you to pick a song from iTunes or Spotify and then does all the hard work for you. Why listen to boring old music when a proper remix is a simple tap away. Price: Free (iOS) No. 10: The Everything Machine Everything Machine tinybop The Everything Machine is designed to bring out the engineer in all kids. The award winning app allows children to use a simple visual programming language to control a device's camera, microphone, speakers, gyroscope, and screen to turn an iPhone or iPad into a stop-motion camera, kaleidoscope, voice disguiser, or anything else their imagination can come up with. Price: $2.99 (iOS) No. 9: Lark Melia Robinson/Business Insider Lark uses a mix of artificial intelligence and human experts to help people lose weight and get more fit. The app helps you track your workouts and meals, and has a texting interface to make it seem like you're communicating one-on-one with a personal health coach. Price: Free (iOS) No. 8: Darkroom Darkroom Darkroom is a DIY version of Instagram. You can skip the import process for photos and create your own custom filters. Another plus is that there is an 'infinite undo history' for when you just can't seem to turn your picture into a masterpiece. Price: Free (iOS) No. 7: Hopper Hopper Hopper is an app that helps you figure out when exactly is the optimal time to fly. You tell the app your destination, and then it shows you a calendar with the various prices on it. If you are travelling around the world, and are flexible on the precise day you move from one place to the next, Hopper can be an easy way to maximise your savings on flights. Price: Free (iOS, Android) No. 6: HBO Now HBO Move over Netflix, HBO Now is the top video streaming app this year. HBO's stand alone app let's you access all its original programming, shows, and movies straight from your iPhone or iPad. It earned its position on the chart for its 'sleek' design that 'sets the standard for high-quality TV streaming services.' Price: Free, Subscription $14.99 month (iOS, Android) No. 5: Instagram Instagram Instagram has become an essential for any smartphone photographer. You can edit your photos with a variety of filters and creative tools before uploading them to share with the 400 million people who use the app. While it came in 5th place on the iTunes chart, it was named the best app on iPhone 6s. Price: Free (iOS, Android) No. 4: Workflow Workflow Workflow lets you customise your phone so that you can skip time-wasting tasks. By telling your phone what to do when it notices a certain action, you can instruct your phone to call an Uber before your next calendar appointment, upload your last photo to Twitter, and virtually any other string of actions you can think of. Price: $2.99 (iOS) No. 3: Robinhood Robinhood Robinhood is an app built around one promise: no-fee stock trading. The app makes stock trading cheap, intuitive, and mobile. The beautiful interface also won an Apple Design Award. Price: Free (iOS, Android) No. 2: Enlight Katie Dickson Photography / YouTube Enlight manages to pack a startling amount of editing tools into a single beautiful app. It's got plenty of filters, presets, sketching tools, and effects to help you fine-tune your photos or transform them into something new. Price: $3.99 (iOS) No. 1: Periscope Google Play Periscope is all about sharing live video broadcasts. You can start streaming what your camera sees with the tap of a button, and your friends on Periscope and Twitter will be notified to tune in. Viewers can interact with broadcasts by commenting or just giving a post a like/favourite. You can choose to save your broadcast for people to view on Periscope later, but every video shared on the service expires after 24 hours. Price: Free (iOS, Android)

