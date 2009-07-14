Apple Designing Tablet's Chip In-House

Apple’s (AAPL) in-house chip team will design the processor chip for its rumoured-to-be-launched tablet, VentureBeat reports.



Apple acquired chip manufacturer PA Semi last year, and part of the company’s team was dedicated to design a processor for the tablet. (Apple has also been hiring up chip gurus this year.)

Using internally designed chips will reduce costs of the tablet for Apple.

VentureBeat also points out Apple’s tablet targets high-end users and that the company is not interested in competing on price with players like Acer and Asus.

And, as the WSJ recently reported, another advantage of in-house development is the ability to share less information with outsiders.

