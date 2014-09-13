Apple CEO Tim Cook Says TV Is Stuck In The 70s

Apple CEO Tim Cook made an appearance on the Charlie Rose Show, where he briefly touched upon the future of Apple TV. The full segment will air Friday night on PBS, but we have a clip for you below.

Cook first pointed out that the hardest decisions Apple has to make are the things “not to work on.”

Asked if TV is one of those, Cook replied, “TV is one that we continue to have great interest in.”

He further elaborated, “TV is one of those things that is stuck back in the 70s. Think about all the things that have changed …and TV almost feels like you’re rewinding the clock, the interface is terrible. It’s awful.”

But when Rose asked why Apple’s not fixing that problem, Cook simply said, “It’s an area we’ll continue to look at,” noting the current Apple TV box now has over 20 million users and an increasing set of content.

Here’s the video of Cook discuss Apple TV:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.