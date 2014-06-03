Apple CEO Tim Cook just ripped Android to shreds on stage at the company’s big developers’ conference, WWDC. Android is the free operating system distributed by Google and used by most competing mobile phone companies, like Samsung.

Cook told attendees that 130 million Apple customers who bought one of the company’s products in the last 12 months were first-time Apple buyers.

He deadpanned: “Many of these customers were switchers from Android. They had bought an Android phone, by mistake, and then sought a better experience. And a better life. And decided to check out iPhone and iOS.”

Cook got a big laugh from the audience, bigger than the one he’d gotten earlier for jabbing at Microsoft’s Windows system.

He gave this stat: “Nearly half of our customers in China in past six months switched from Android to iPhone. This is incredible.” (In fact it’s not that incredible: Apple only began focusing on China recently and most of the Chinese market was previously on Android, so where else were those customers going to come from?)

He also zinged Android for not having as many people as possible using the most recent edition of the system:

About 98% of Apple users are on iOS 7, according to the most recent Apple release. Yet only 9% of Android users are on KitKat, the most recent Android system. “Some are on [Android] from four years ago — that’s like ancient history!” Cook said.

“Less than 1 out of 10 of their customers are on their latest versions,” Cook said. “That means these customers are not getting great new features. They’re not able to run the latest apps, and they’re not getting security updates they need to stay safe.”

The he showed this brutal slide:

Yep, most viruses and malware are in Android apps, not in iOS apps.

After that, he showed this slide (below), which described Android as a “toxic hellstew of vulnerabilities.” Ouch!

