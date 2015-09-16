Tim Cook dodges followup from Colbert on self-driving cars

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the tech giant potentially getting into autonomous vehicles.

On Tuesday, Cook appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and it didn’t take long for Colbert to begin probing him about a possible Apple self-driving car.

Cook, though, ket mum on the matter.

“We look at a number of things along the way, and we decide to really put our energies in a few of them,” Cook said regarding the matter.

In August, The Guardian reported that Apple was already planning to begin testing their vehicles on an old military base in California.

Last week, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was a guest on “The Late Show” and Colbert also asked him about his company’s push into the space. Kalanick was less discreet on Apple’s possible plans.

“Look, Google is doing the driverless thing, Tesla is doing the driverless thing, Apple is doing the driverless thing,” Kalanick said.

While Apple has not confirmed it is working on self-driving technology, it has made a public push into the car space in other ways.

Apple’s CarPlay system, which basically converts a car’s infotainment system into an iPhone, is rolling out in a big way this year as more automakers begin to integrate the capability into their vehicles.

