Apple's Third Co-Founder Sold His 10% Stake For $800

Ronald Wayne, the “adult supervisor” entrusted to settle any disputes between youngsters Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, received 10% of the computer company he helped found.
Just a few weeks later, he sold that stake for $800, according to his memoir, “Adventures Of An Apple Founder.”
Wayne, who worked at Atari with Jobs and drew the original Apple symbol, also earned $1,500 for “giving up on any claim of ownership in Apple,” MacRumors reports.
Street value of that 10% stake today: $35 billion.
Ouch.
* The Next Web has more background.
