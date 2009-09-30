Apple's Tablet Is A Big iPhone

As anticipated, Apple’s forthcoming tablet is a big version of its iPhone and iPod touch gadgets, according to an iLounge source.
Some details:
- Apple has made at least three separate prototypes.
- The latest version has a 10.7-inch screen.
- It runs iPhone OS, not Mac OS X.
- One version will come with 3G Internet access, like the iPhone. One version won’t, like the iPod touch.
- Apple may announce it in January, to ship in May or June.
More at iLounge. No surprises here.
Key missing details: Pricing, carrier info, battery life.
