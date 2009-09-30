Apple's Tablet Is A Big iPhone

As anticipated, Apple’s forthcoming tablet is a big version of its iPhone and iPod touch gadgets, according to an iLounge source.



Some details:

Apple has made at least three separate prototypes.

The latest version has a 10.7-inch screen.

It runs iPhone OS, not Mac OS X.

One version will come with 3G Internet access, like the iPhone. One version won’t, like the iPod touch.

Apple may announce it in January, to ship in May or June.

More at iLounge. No surprises here.

Key missing details: Pricing, carrier info, battery life.

