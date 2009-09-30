Apple's Tablet Is A Big iPhone

Dan Frommer

As anticipated, Apple’s forthcoming tablet is a big version of its iPhone and iPod touch gadgets, according to an iLounge source.

Some details:

  • Apple has made at least three separate prototypes.
  • The latest version has a 10.7-inch screen.
  • It runs iPhone OS, not Mac OS X.
  • One version will come with 3G Internet access, like the iPhone. One version won’t, like the iPod touch.
  • Apple may announce it in January, to ship in May or June.

More at iLounge. No surprises here.

Key missing details: Pricing, carrier info, battery life.

