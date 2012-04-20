Top Apple Exec Phil Schiller Quit Instagram Because It Went To Android

Apple’s SVP of Marketing, Phil Schiller, quit Instagram once it went to Android, according to a report at 9 to 5 Mac.



9 to 5 Mac says it has a direct message on Twitter from Phil Schiller to a reader saying he quit Instagram because it “jumped the shark” when it went to Android. See below.

Instagram was an iOS app for a long time, and its success was a nice story for Apple. It was proof that Apple had a better platform for developers than Android.

Perhaps once Instagram decided to branch out, Schiller felt betrayed. Or, maybe, he really just thought it “jumped the shark.”

We’ve reached out to Apple for a comment on the story, but haven’t heard back yet.

Photo: 9 to 5 Mac

