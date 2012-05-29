Apple's Supply Chain Is Struggling To Keep Up With The High Demand For Next Generation MacBooks

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Apple’s manufacturing partners in China are reportedly struggling to find enough workers to meet the high demand for next generation MacBooks.DigiTimes reports hearing from its sources that Apple’s supply chain is experiencing labour shortages due to “strong orders” for the new MacBooks, which are expected to launch sometime in July.



Some of these manufacturing plants have had no choice but to start outsourcing the production orders just to meet the shipment schedules.

According to the report, MacBook shipments may increase from about 12.8 million in 2011 to as much as 19 million this year.

