Apple's Super-Secret Employee Meeting This Week Is About...Phone Support?

Apple is in fact requiring employees at some stores to attend a meeting this Sunday, according to Boy Genius Report, but the subject isn’t a new line of MacBooks or iPads.



It’s about Joint Venture, a new support offering for businesses.

Until now, Apple’s “Geniuses” have only been allowed to provide support to customers who bring their broken devices into an Apple store. But that doesn’t work for small businesses who need an urgent fix to their Mac to get back to work.

The new service will let Geniuses provide support and basic troubleshooting over the phone. Presumably it will be a fee-based program — like the Apple Care warranty program and MobileMe backup service that employees are reportedly pushed to sell — which is why store employees need to be trained on it.

