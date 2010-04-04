Apple's Strategy To Kill The Kindle iPad App

Here’s how Apple is going to make absolutely, 100% sure that you know there’s an iBookstore before you even THINK about buying a Kindle book: When you first launch the iPad App Store, it pops up this warning, asking you if you’d like to download the iBooks app for free. Worked for us.



Click here to see side-by-side screenshots of what Amazon’s Kindle app and Apple’s iBooks app look like →

