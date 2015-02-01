Here's How Good Tim Cook Has Been For Apple In One Chart

Apple just announced a record-breaking quarter, selling 74.5 million iPhones over the holidays.

But Tim Cook has pulled off an equally impressive feat since becoming CEO: he’s more than doubled Apple’s stock price.

When Cook took over the top job at Apple on August 24, 2011, Steve Jobs’ health was deteriorating.

Some doubted that Cook could lead the company as well has Jobs had.

And while it may be too early to judge the products Apple has made under Cook, the company’s stock had soared since he became CEO.

Last April, Apple announced a 7:1 stock split on its shares. Shareholders received six additional shares for every one they previously held.

As you can see below, Apple’s stock has risen from $US53 to $US117 on a split-adjusted basis:

It hasn’t been a easy ride for Apple’s stock, which took a beating in the second half of 2012 leading into 2013.

But investors turned bullish on Apple in recent months, largely because of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. It seems their optimism was more than justified.

There’s no telling when Apple’s stock will see this kind of growth again.

But if Cook can do for the Apple Watch what he’s done for the iPhone, Apple might become a trillion-dollar company not too long from now.

