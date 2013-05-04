Apple's Stock Has Very Quietly Been On A Nice Run After Its Earnings Report

Apple’s back! Maybe? A week and a half after the company’s earnings report, the stock is up 11%. It’s up 15% from its low point, which came a few days before earnings.



You don’t want to get too excited about a move like this if you’re an investor. But, it’s a good sign that Apple appears to be making a sustained, positive move. It looks like investors saw Apple’s earnings a bit of a low point, and have moved on.

Also, Apple said it was going to start buying back shares this month. That never hurts.

Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.