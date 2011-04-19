Apple's Stock Is Now NEGATIVE For The Year

Photo: AP

Apple’s stock is down 2% on the day, sending it into negative territory for the year, Philip Elmer DeWitt at Fortune reports.Apple is set to report strong earnings, and interest in its products has never been stronger.



So, what’s going here?

Our best guess would be Apple has had an atypical year thus far, leading to some short term confusion for investors:

Steve Jobs half-way stepped down from the company.

iPad 2 demand has been strong, but there are questions around supply.

The Japanese earthquake’s impact on Apple is unclear.

Apple might not release an iPhone 5 this year! Or, if it does release the phone this year it won’t be until the fall, a deviation from the normal schedule.

Android is stronger than ever presenting a very real challenge to Apple’s smartphone business in the coming years.

And there was the NASDAQ rebalancing which hit Apple.

