The Market Is Seriously Unimpressed With Verizon's iPhone Sales

This morning we got some hard data on the state of the iPhone business, courtesy of Verizon.And that data was good! Verizon reported 6.2 million iPhones activated over the holiday quarter. That’s strong growth for Apple, and it hints that Apple has a blow out iPhone quarter.



Finally, some good news for Apple. Right? Maybe not.

The stock is going nowhere today. It’s been mostly down, but generally flat. For a few seconds it was stuck at $500.00.

This suggests a few possibilities:

Investors don’t believe the Verizon sales mean much, since it’s one carrier in one country that happens to really love the iPhone.

Or…

Investors don’t care about the holiday quarter. They’re over that and the big concern is this quarter. There is a lot of uncertainty about iPhone demand for this quarter and this Verizon data point does nothing one way or another on it.

Or …

Something else!

What we do know: There is about as much selling as there is buying for Apple’s stock today.

