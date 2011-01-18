Apple's Stock Down 7% In Germany On Steve Jobs' Medical Leave

Henry Blodget
steve jobs

Photo: AP

US markets are closed today, but Apple’s stock is trading on Germany’s Frankfurt stock exchange.The shares are down 7% to $322 following this morning’s news that Steve Jobs will take another medical leave (WSJ).

Tagged In

apple sai-us steve jobs