Apple's Stock Down 7% In Germany On Steve Jobs' Medical Leave

Photo: AP
US markets are closed today, but Apple’s stock is trading on Germany’s Frankfurt stock exchange.The shares are down 7% to $322 following this morning’s news that Steve Jobs will take another medical leave (WSJ).
