Apple's Steve Wozniak is coming to help sort out Sydney's struggling transport system

Steve Wozniak. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images.

Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak will be the keynote speaker at a NSW government summit looking at how technology can improve the city’s transport systems.

The two-day ‘Future Transport’ summit in Sydney, April 18-19, will involve more than 150 leaders in tech and transport, debating how technology will transform the way people move around the city.

With the NSW government among the first to legalise taxi rival Uber, transport minister Andrew Constance said legislators wanted to get their heads around what’s next, including driverless cars, which are expected to be ready for road use within five years.

“The summit is a way to start thinking about how we’re going to get people in towns and cities across NSW from point A to point B using the latest advances in technology from around the world,” he said.

“With the population set to jump by around 2 million people in the next 20 years and technology moving faster than ever before, we’ve got to get ahead of the game.”

Steve “Woz” Wozniak, who’s seeking to become an Australian citizen, launched Apple with Steve Jobs in the 1970s and maintains links to the company to this day. He was appointed an adjunct professor in the engineering and information technology faculty at the University of Technology Sydney in 2014.

In a statement announcing he will headline the summit, Wozniak said companies that continue to do the same thing risk getting blindsided by the latest disruptive technologies.

“Technology is already having a massive impact on transportation and that will only intensify,” he said.

“It won’t be long before everyone will be turning to self-driving cars and using their Apple watch to tap onto the bus. The possibilities are endless.”

Registrations for the Future Transport Summit are now open on the website.

